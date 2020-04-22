Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Food Experience

GOLD

Google ‘Grace Dent's 7 Bites at Curiosity Rooms’

Amplify

Google's Curiosity Rooms, a Regent Street residency designed to launch the Pixel 3, welcomed the culinary ‘7 Bites of London’ event curated by food critic Grace Dent.

Seven of London's hottest chefs created a one-of-a-kind tasting menu featuring everything from nduja croquettes to cauliflower shawarma, salmon sashimi pizza to taco mille-feuille with vegan cream.

Each dish was designed to create a series of inherently shareable moments and to help guests curate content, with a foodie influencer providing Pixel 3 photography tips.

Intimate settings placed guests around long tables, with musical interludes, helping 140 guests to get to know each other.

A partnership with Jessie Ware's food podcast, 'Table Manners' gave guests the opportunity to see a live recording of the show. Tickets sold out for the event in 30 seconds prompting a second iteration.



SILVER

Tabasco ‘Pick-Me-Up Café’

Hunter

TheTabasco ‘Pick-Me-Up Café’ was a bright, red truck signposted by a four-feet, 3D-printed sandwich.

UK sandwich maestro Max Halley, owner of Max's Sandwich Shop, helped to serve up Christmas breakfast sandwiches from the truck along with sample bottles of the sauce during peak hours at key commuter spots.

Max also generated social content showing consumers how to make the sandwiches and Bloody Marys using Tabasco as a key ingredient. The sandwich was on sale at Max's Sandwich Shop throughout December.



BRONZE

Samsung ‘Secret Menus’

AMV BBDO

‘Secret Menus’ gave Samsung phone owners exclusive access to secret dishes left off the menus of independent restaurants.

AMV BBDO was tasked with helping to drive consideration of Samsung among Gen Z. The campaign improved brand consideration and relevance and drove a quarter of a million unique visitors to the Samsung website. Those viewers were twice as likely, against the average visitor, to purchase its mobile products.

FINALISTS

Trattoria Moretti - The World's First 'Bring Your Own Table' Restaurant by Space, Cow PR, St Lukes for Birra Moretti - Heineken

LDN 195 Pop-Up Restaurant by Carousel for OpenTable and W Communications