Added 23 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Food Experience

Food added to these branded experiences due to innovative thinking, creative concepts and impeccable delivery.

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Food Experience

GOLD
Google ‘Grace Dent's 7 Bites at Curiosity Rooms’
Amplify
Google's Curiosity Rooms, a Regent Street residency designed to launch the Pixel 3, welcomed the culinary ‘7 Bites of London’ event curated by food critic Grace Dent.

Seven of London's hottest chefs created a one-of-a-kind tasting menu featuring everything from nduja croquettes to cauliflower shawarma, salmon sashimi pizza to taco mille-feuille with vegan cream.

Each dish was designed to create a series of inherently shareable moments and to help guests curate content, with a foodie influencer providing Pixel 3 photography tips.

Intimate settings placed guests around long tables, with musical interludes, helping 140 guests to get to know each other.

A partnership with Jessie Ware's food podcast, 'Table Manners' gave guests the opportunity to see a live recording of the show. Tickets sold out for the event in 30 seconds prompting a second iteration.


SILVER
Tabasco ‘Pick-Me-Up Café’
Hunter
TheTabasco ‘Pick-Me-Up Café’ was a bright, red truck signposted by a four-feet, 3D-printed sandwich.

UK sandwich maestro Max Halley, owner of Max's Sandwich Shop, helped to serve up Christmas breakfast sandwiches from the truck along with sample bottles of the sauce during peak hours at key commuter spots.

Max also generated social content showing consumers how to make the sandwiches and Bloody Marys using Tabasco as a key ingredient. The sandwich was on sale at Max's Sandwich Shop throughout December.


BRONZE
Samsung ‘Secret Menus’
AMV BBDO
‘Secret Menus’ gave Samsung phone owners exclusive access to secret dishes left off the menus of independent restaurants.

AMV BBDO was tasked with helping to drive consideration of Samsung among Gen Z. The campaign improved brand consideration and relevance and drove a quarter of a million unique visitors to the Samsung website. Those viewers were twice as likely, against the average visitor, to purchase its mobile products.

FINALISTS

Trattoria Moretti - The World's First 'Bring Your Own Table' Restaurant by Space, Cow PR, St Lukes for Birra Moretti - Heineken

LDN 195 Pop-Up Restaurant by Carousel for OpenTable and W Communications

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

And the winners are…

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Outdoor Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Outdoor Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Activation at a festival or public event

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Activation at a festival or public event

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Food Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Food Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2B

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2B

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Integrated Marketing Campaign

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Integrated Marketing Campaign

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Experience Agency of the Year

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Experience Agency of the Year

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Staffing Agency

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Staffing Agency

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Global Brand Activation

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Global Brand Activation

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Collaboration

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Collaboration

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Exhibition Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Exhibition Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2C

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2C

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Venue Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Venue Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Event of the Year

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Event of the Year

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: The Game Changer

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: The Game Changer

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Event Team

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Event Team

CATEGORY REVEAL DATES

Thursday 30 April

Digital Experience Experiences for Good
Production Experience
Venue Team
Bravest Campaign
Debut Event
Outstanding Creative Idea
Grand Prix

Thank you to our partners for their continued support…

MORE AWARDS FROM CAMPAIGN

Campaign Big Awards

Campaign Big Awards

Media Week Awards

Media Week Awards

Campaign Experience Awards

Campaign Experience Awards