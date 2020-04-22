Campaign Experience Awards 2020: The Game Changer

GOLD

Samsung UK ‘The World’s First Vertical Gig’

Iris

Iris created the World's First Vertical gig – featuring Mabel – to launch the New Samsung KX brand space in London. After considering that 94% of mobile use is now vertical the live music performance was constructed in a 9:16 format ideal for the content shared via Stories on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

A stacked, three-storey stage standing more than nine metres high, allowed all elements of the gig to be seen and heard in a vertical symphony. Mabel performed with her band, DJ and dancers across multiple levels, so the crowd could get the perfect shot.

LED walls and lighting technology created graphic sequences giving the impression of one huge vertical palette.

The gig attracted 2,000 guests, was shared on social and broadcast on London’s Piccadilly Lights out-of-home site. Samsung’s brand share of voice was doubled during the campaign.

SILVER

All England Lawn Tennis Club ‘Rematch’

Rematch Live

Rematch is a sporting time machine that allows fans to relive iconic sporting moments through an immersive event. Creative storytelling built context and anticipation before the event, with inspiration taken from what was happening in and around London in 1980 culturally, politically and in sport.

The event took place at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in five sessions of 700 ticket holders. Fans were thrust into a wild and wonderful 1980 version of the All England Club. Forensic attention to detail was key to the experience, with period props, costumes, sounds and smells of 1980.

BRONZE

Airbnb ‘A Night at… The Louvre’

Amplify

"A Night at...The Louvre" stands apart from so many experiences, as it was enjoyed in person by just two people but experienced by millions online.

To drive excitement and generate maximum sign-ups to the competition, Amplify created the experience twice. The first was to obtain assets such as film, stills and content that could be used to promote the experience. The second welcomed the winners who were able to sip drinks with the Mona Lisa and enjoy an unforgettable experience in a prestigious landmark.

FINALISTS

Curiosity Rooms by Google Pixel 3 by Amplify for Google

Reyka Vodka Saga by William Grant & Sons and Exposure for Reyka Vodka

Special Olympics 2019 Opening Ceremony by People for Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019