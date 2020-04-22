Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Grand Prix

This impressive activation impressed Campaign's judging panel of brands and agencies alike.

GRAND PRIX
Google ‘Curiosity Rooms’
Amplify
With a whopping tally of seven awards – including four Golds – Google’s Curiosity Rooms delivered by Amplify is the winner of this year’s Campaign Experience Awards Grand Prix. Across the board, the panels of judges comprising brand marketers and agency leaders admired the sheer scale of the project not to mention the ambition of delivering a packed programme of events in the build up to Christmas.

Google wanted to establish a cultural landmark in the heart of Regent Street, to launch Pixel 3 and connect with its target audience of 'future bosses'. Working with Amplify, the brand took up residence in an experiential hub that welcomed audiences across five weeks, to experience a content programme of 36 live events in addition to the experiences on site.

Curiosity Rooms gave Google a high-street presence in the run up to Christmas, with three floors showcasing Google Pixel 3's features in a fun and immersive way, with fashion, food and tech-themed experiences to engage with.

Amplify led the campaign from a creative brand experience, design and production standing, with 72andSunny on ATL creative, Halpern managing the PR and Essence, Fuse and OMD working with media, influencer and partnerships.

Media partnerships with publishers including Time Out, The Guardian and Hypebeast ensured the target audiences were aware of the experiences, exclusive events and cultural collaboration on offer across the five week. More than 71k visitors explored the Curiosity Rooms, with an average 21 minute dwell time, while 83% took part in the experiences.

