Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: shortlist revealed

Winners will be announced at ceremony in April.

Campaign Experience Awards: Airbnb, Cadbury and MLB among brands shortlisted
Campaign Experience Awards: Airbnb, Cadbury and MLB among brands shortlisted

Airbnb "A night at the Louvre", Cadbury "Donate your words" and Major League Baseball "London yards" have all been shortlisted multiple times in the 2020 Campaign Experience Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the very best brand activations and experiential campaigns in the UK and beyond. 

In the Creative Experience Agency category, the shortlist comprises: Amplify, Haygarth, Jack Morton Worldwide, Momentum Worldwide, Space, Unit9 and XYZ.

Kahlúa "Zero likes given" by Droga 5 and Highway England "Bikertek" by Haygarth are among the shortlisted projects in the Bravest Campaign category.

Campaign's digital director, Yasmin Arrigo, commented: "From the bold and purposeful to the unashamedly joy-inducing, the creative work that comprises this year's shortlist is testament to the incredibly competitive field of brand experiences." 

The results will be announced on 30 April during an awards celebration at the Roundhouse, London.

For the full shortlist, please visit www.campaignexperienceawards.com.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now