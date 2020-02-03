Campaign Experience Awards 2020: shortlist revealed

Airbnb "A night at the Louvre", Cadbury "Donate your words" and Major League Baseball "London yards" have all been shortlisted multiple times in the 2020 Campaign Experience Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the very best brand activations and experiential campaigns in the UK and beyond.

In the Creative Experience Agency category, the shortlist comprises: Amplify, Haygarth, Jack Morton Worldwide, Momentum Worldwide, Space, Unit9 and XYZ.

Kahlúa "Zero likes given" by Droga 5 and Highway England "Bikertek" by Haygarth are among the shortlisted projects in the Bravest Campaign category.

Campaign's digital director, Yasmin Arrigo, commented: "From the bold and purposeful to the unashamedly joy-inducing, the creative work that comprises this year's shortlist is testament to the incredibly competitive field of brand experiences."

The results will be announced on 30 April during an awards celebration at the Roundhouse, London.

For the full shortlist, please visit www.campaignexperienceawards.com.