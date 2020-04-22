Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Venue Experience

GOLD

House of Vans London presents ‘ComfyCush High’

Black Sparrow Presents

House of Vans was transformed into ‘ComfyCush High’ to celebrate the launch of the new Vans ComfyCush ERA shoe. In the 360°-immersive brand experience, guests could relive their awkward 1990s High School years in a new comfortable setting.

Black Sparrow Presents recreated school-themed areas, turned the skate bowl into a giant playground/foam pit and ‘pupils’ enjoyed live music in the Assembly Hall. UK high school nostalgia came in the form of history classes showcasing Vans heritage, downtime was in the Staff Room with a private bar and guests could take part in creative workshops in the Arts areas.

SILVER

Wall Street Journal’s ‘Journal House’

Cheerful Twentyfirst

Cheerful Twentyfirst were challenged to create a space that reflected the Wall Street Journal brand. Along the pier, among the super yachts, it constructed Journal House, a unique two-story location that provided some of the best views at Cannes. The space re-configured then hosted activities such as morning yoga, networking breakfasts and topical panel discussions. Journal House was a welcoming, integrated exhibition space with engagement exceeding expectations.

BRONZE

Golden State Warriors ‘Warriors Hooptopia’

‘Warriors Hooptopia’ is an innovative basketball-themed experience that allowed fans to join the journey of a Warriors player from going through a sample NBA activities schedule to celebrating an NBA Championship. It successfully created a destination to engage with Warriors' fans beyond just coming to games and events.

FINALISTS

eve brand activation at OXO2 by CH&CO