Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Venue Team

GOLD

Tobacco Dock

A year of growth saw Tobacco Dock surpass their ambitious revenue targets, as well as achieving considerable growth in their client satisfaction scores and an increase of repeat clients.

It continues to draw in a diverse range of events, both in terms of size and field, attracting the world's leading brands, with the total number of events increasing over the year from 130 to 252.

East Dock on its Vaults level was launched to expand its smaller event bookings, the new suite of five flexible event spaces offer a range of capacities and layouts with comprehensive packages.

The team also worked to make Tobacco Dock a destination, even when there are no events running. The top levels of its disused car park have been transformed into Skylight, a rooftop bar that benefits from glorious panoramic views of the London skyline.

FINALISTS

Roundhouse

Troxy