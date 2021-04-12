Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Brand Experience B2B

Gold

“The Park” at Cisco Live

By George P Johnson

For Cisco

“The Park”, staged at Cisco Live EMEA 2020, which took place in Barcelona, Spain in January 2020, was an immersive technology destination targeting network engineers, IT managers, CIOs, customers, prospects and industry influencers.

The vibrant interactive space harnessed Cisco's collaborative and 'changemaker' spirit to help attendees challenge their knowledge and technology application. Every experience came to life with human interaction, transforming it from a passive environment to one which adapted, challenged and rewarded the participants. They were able to explore features such as ‘The Grid’, a self-contained gamified environment where people could work as a team and feel the pressure and importance of maintaining a country's electricity network, 'always-on' and secure. Attendees could also learn more about artificial intelligence with a ‘human versus machine’ race through a physical maze that changed shape and adapted each time.

Throughout ‘The Park', every experience demonstrated the achievements and potential of Cisco technology, not just what the technology was.

Silver

Microsoft at Bett 2020

By Momentum Worldwide

For Microsoft

Microsoft wanted to demonstrate exactly how the power of play can maximise educational experiences, in and out of the classroom. The experience took place at educational show Bett 2020, which took place in January 2020. It used kinaesthetic learning to show how ed:tech is at its most powerful at the intersection of physical and digital worlds. Elements included a basketball game that encouraged dynamic play-based learning, a Minecraft mini-world experience and hands-on classroom activities using virtual reality.

Bronze

The World of St Modwen

By Lex

For St. Modwen

The World of St. Modwen is a bi-annual event gathering all 600 employees of property investment business St Modwen. The 2019 event was hosted at The Vox in Birmingham in December and was used as a platform to launch St. Modwen's new strategy and ‘responsible business ambitions’, setting out the company's future objectives and targets.

Lex created an 'Expo-style' event with a central keynote session and six immersive experiences, each with a set of objectives brought to life through immersive set design, high-impact films, interactive live sessions, engaging technology and Q&As facilitated by renowned industry speakers.

Finalists

Samsung, Forum

By Smyle

For Samsung

Forward Think

By The Park

For Primark