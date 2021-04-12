Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Brand Experience B2C

Gold

Apex Legends: Live from Mirage’s Holo-Day bash at The Game Awards

By The Mill

For Respawn Entertainment

Respawn and The Mill set out to attempt something unprecedented: to bring the beloved Apex Legends character, Mirage, to life in an unimaginable way: on stage, live and 'in person' at The Game Awards. This never-before-seen blend between the virtual world and the real world all happened in real-time, and allowed a virtual Mirage to interact with The Game Awards' host, Geoff Keighley.

The Mill's creative technology team developed a real-time rendered shooting technique through a partnership with Cubic Motion and Animatrik. Character actions, the lighting, and even environmental textures, could be adjusted live.The ground-breaking, immersive experience thrilled Apex Legends’ fans and launched a new era in live entertainment.

There were a total of 49.3 million full streams. On Twitch, The Game Awards delivered 1.3 million peak viewers, making it one the largest livestreams of the year.



Silver

Xbox: Power your dreams

By UNIT9

For Edelman

To celebrate the launch of the Xbox Series X console, a physical monolithic structure, inspired by the Xbox Series X console itself, was installed on a London rooftop. It came to life with world-first real-time graphical overlays during an interactive livestream that lasted six hours. The structure also served as a platform for social interaction and content contribution and over 800,000 people viewed the livestream. It was the most successful custom activation in Xbox UK's history, driving record console sales in the lead up to Christmas.



Bronze

Dating Twitter Advice Bureau

By Flying Object

For Twitter UK

As people's expectations of Valentine's Day hit their usual heights, Twitter offered the perfect antidote: the Dating Twitter Advice Bureau, an immersive pop-up ‘Pick 'n' Mix’ of dating tips and installations, celebrating Twitter-users' funniest Tweets about love and dating. ‘Attractions’ included ‘The Gallery Of Awkward Silences’, a ‘Tragic Date Ball for useless advice’ and an ‘Adult Area’ for a sneaky peek at some X-Rated Tweets. Thousands reacted to depictions of dating that resembled their own experiences.



Finalists

FIA Gran Turismo Championships, World Tour

By Amplify

For Polyphony Digital



Guinness Night Football

By HeyHuman

For Guinness Africa



Revolt Summit presented by AT&T

By Superfly

For Revolt Media & TV, AT&T



BMW Formula: E Berlin

By TRO Group

For BMW AG UK