Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Bravest Campaign

The Uncensored Library

By MediaMonks and DDB Germany

For DDB Germany, Reporters Without Borders

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wanted to raise awareness of overcoming censorship, particularly among the millions of young people who grow up in oppressive countries under strict online censorship. Deprived from independent information, they are especially vulnerable to disinformation campaigns by authoritarian governments.

Using a digital game - Minecraft, was the perfect medium - even in countries where most media is blocked, the game is readily accessible. The game ‘hosted’ a library where republished, formerly censored articles from acclaimed independent journalists from oppressive countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Mexico, Egypt or Vietnam became "Minecraft books" - free to read by all players.

It took five months of planning and three months of construction to build ‘The Uncensored Library’, using about 12.5 million Lego-like blocks. The ‘library’ launched on World Day Against Cyber Censorship, along with a website, allowing visitors to enter a 360° interactive walkthrough through the library outside the game, learn more about the journalists or donate to RSF. Designed to react to developments in the world and constantly evolving, the ‘library’ reached more than 20 million gamers from 165 countries, and became a teaching tool in schools and universities.

Global PlayStation 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Entertainment

The global launch of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 5 set out not to be seen by many in a real-life physical setting, but by millions around the world via digital channels. Amplify honed in on the anticipation of a cultural moment - the launch of a new console - in a way that magnified the global campaign through a shared experience, bringing gamers together at a time when communities the world over had been displaced by Covid-19. The campaign spanned 25 territories and regions across the world, with iconic locations transformed into mesmerising shows with innovative immersive content.

Dr Martens presents

By Amplify

For Dr Martens

Dr. Martens Presents was developed as a purpose-led platform, taking a multi-channel approach to support the next generation of talent who embody the brand's values, and engaging youth audiences with diverse cultural experiences. Covid-19 had a seismic impact on grassroots culture, displacing communities and reigniting cultural activism. While Government support was delayed, and many brands went quiet, Dr. Martens Presents gave emerging grassroots creatives and their collectives the opportunity to realise their ambitions and promote their culture, while also raising awareness of local or personal causes.

Dating Twitter advice bureau

By Flying Object

For Twitter UK

Powered x Optus

By Optus

League of Legends: Wild Rift - Battle of Baron

By UNIT9

For BBH Singapore