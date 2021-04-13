Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Collaboration

Gold
Global PlayStation 5 launch
By Amplify
For Sony Interactive Entertainment
The global launch of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 5 was ambitious and far- reaching. With the campaign running across 25 territories and five continents, it needed a high level of collaboration and coordination.
The theme was about bringing gamers together but with the launch coinciding with a global pandemic, the activation focused on creating an experience that could be shared without a large physical audience.
Sony’s 'Play Has No Limits' tagline was brought to life, shining a light on the product and creating a coloured thread that would light the world blue, one region at a time. The collaboration with 25 territories across the world saw iconic locations transformed into mesmerising shows with innovative immersive content.
There were 25 regional teams, local agencies and production partners throughout the campaign process, with more than 450 people involved around the world. More than 400 hours of pre-production meetings ensured the campaign achieved consistency and quality of production, regardless of where it took place.
Silver
Dr Martens Presents
By Amplify
For Dr Martens
Dr Martens Presents is a platform that brings the brand's purpose to life while collaborating with the next generation of cultural talent who embodied the brand’s spirit. The platform launched in the UK in partnership with a wide range of artist-led creative output that has deepened and diversified the brand's cultural standing whilst simultaneously bringing the next wave of British cultural talent to a wider audience. It featured the likes of Arlo Parks with her very first poetry exhibition and supported Girls in Film on their mission to empower bold, female filmmakers with a film fund.
Bronze
Converse City Forests | Sydney
By Amplify
For Converse ANZ
With the global pandemic dominating headlines in 2020, the environmental conversation took a backseat. Converse brought causes and creatives together for the ‘City Forests’ platform, engaging its All Star creative network across the world to create public art with innovative, air-purifying, photocatalytic paint. For Converse City Forests in Sydney, local artist Elliott Routledge collaborated with not-for-profit organisation, Rainforest Rescue. Together they created a mural that stimulated environmental conversation, whilst combating the harmful amount of pollution in the area by absorbing the same level of air pollutants as 183 trees.
Finalists
Heineken and UEFA Present the Opening Party Powered by Defected
By M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
For Heineken
Game on! For MS
By Momentum Worldwide
For Merck
#BristolTogether
By Plaster Creative Communications
For Bristol City Centre BID