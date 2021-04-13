Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Collaboration

Gold

Global PlayStation 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Entertainment

The global launch of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 5 was ambitious and far- reaching. With the campaign running across 25 territories and five continents, it needed a high level of collaboration and coordination.

The theme was about bringing gamers together but with the launch coinciding with a global pandemic, the activation focused on creating an experience that could be shared without a large physical audience.

Sony’s 'Play Has No Limits' tagline was brought to life, shining a light on the product and creating a coloured thread that would light the world blue, one region at a time. The collaboration with 25 territories across the world saw iconic locations transformed into mesmerising shows with innovative immersive content.

There were 25 regional teams, local agencies and production partners throughout the campaign process, with more than 450 people involved around the world. More than 400 hours of pre-production meetings ensured the campaign achieved consistency and quality of production, regardless of where it took place.

Silver

Dr Martens Presents

By Amplify

For Dr Martens

Dr Martens Presents is a platform that brings the brand's purpose to life while collaborating with the next generation of cultural talent who embodied the brand’s spirit. The platform launched in the UK in partnership with a wide range of artist-led creative output that has deepened and diversified the brand's cultural standing whilst simultaneously bringing the next wave of British cultural talent to a wider audience. It featured the likes of Arlo Parks with her very first poetry exhibition and supported Girls in Film on their mission to empower bold, female filmmakers with a film fund.

Bronze

Converse City Forests | Sydney

By Amplify

For Converse ANZ

With the global pandemic dominating headlines in 2020, the environmental conversation took a backseat. Converse brought causes and creatives together for the ‘City Forests’ platform, engaging its All Star creative network across the world to create public art with innovative, air-purifying, photocatalytic paint. For Converse City Forests in Sydney, local artist Elliott Routledge collaborated with not-for-profit organisation, Rainforest Rescue. Together they created a mural that stimulated environmental conversation, whilst combating the harmful amount of pollution in the area by absorbing the same level of air pollutants as 183 trees.

Finalists

Heineken and UEFA Present the Opening Party Powered by Defected

By M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

For Heineken

Game on! For MS

By Momentum Worldwide

For Merck

#BristolTogether

By Plaster Creative Communications

For Bristol City Centre BID