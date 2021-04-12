Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Creative Event of the Year

Gold

Xbox: Power Your Dreams

By UNIT9

For Edelman

To mark the launch of MIcrosoft’s Xbox Series X console, a London rooftop became the world stage for a physical monolithic structure, inspired by the design of the console itself.

A console launch would traditionally involve long queues of gamers desperate to get their hands on the latest product. But with Covid-19 restrictions in place, UNIT9 devised a campaign that would still create this degree of connection between gamers, but on an emotional, rather than a physical level.

The activation was aimed at demonstrating the power and speed of the new console while celebrating its devoted community of gamers. The monolithic structure came to life with world-first real-time graphical overlays during an interactive six-hour show live streamed on Twitch channel 'Xbox On'. With no logins or tickets required, the show was open to a global audience who could also interact with the content via Twitch. These interactions were rewarded with multiple layers of content, easter eggs and secret codes.

The London activation was part of Microsoft's integrated global 'Power Your Dreams' campaign, but the London launch became the only market execution to be celebrated on the Global Xbox YouTube channel, as it pioneered world-first technology and enabled community interaction like no other launch had done before.

Silver

Global PlayStation 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment's goal was to celebrate the arrival of its PlayStation 5 console around the world and welcome a new generation of gaming. With the launch coinciding with a global pandemic, it created a moment the world could witness as one when it couldn't experience it together, ensuring the launch could be experienced and shared without a large physical audience. The campaign brought Sony’s ‘Play Has No Limits’ tagline to life, with iconic locations used as a backdrop for mesmerising shows with innovative immersive content.

Bronze

The Massacre of Kingdom

By The Glue Society

For Netflix Korea

The Netflix Original series, 'Kingdom', a fictional story about a mysterious plague set hundreds of years ago in Joseon-era Korea, promoted its second season with an activation rooting the story in real-life history. A three-story museum of historical artifacts - from hand-painted scrolls, blown glass and mummified artifacts, to a traditionally carved wooden pagoda, was staged in Seoul. Fans of the show were invited to explore a world where fiction becomes reality. For those that were unable to attend the event in person, a 360-degree video experience ensured fans wouldn't miss out.

Finalists



Guinness Night Football

By HeyHuman

For Guinness Africa

Digifest 2020

By Jisc

Harrods X Oliver Jeffers presents 'The Wonder of Stories'

By Proud Robinson + Partners

For Harrods