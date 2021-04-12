Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Creative Experience Agency

Gold

Smyle



Smyle started 2020 in impressive style; strong growth across 2019-2020 led to it becoming the first event agency to be recognised for two years running in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200, which was announced in February 2020 and which identifies the UK’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing overseas sales.



Smyle’s continued success in 2020 has centred on its innovative approach to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the majority of live events for 2020 cancelled or postponed. In response, the agency delivered a number of digital products. It fast-tracked the development of its ‘Beyond’ platform, its approach to digital/hybrid experiences, which enabled the agency to help clients pivot to highly-creative digital experiences with ease and at speed.



It also launched ‘Metric’, an experience measurement tool, while the formation of its D-Lab team drove technical innovation and digital creativity. The Smyle team also reached out across the industry as founders of the One Industry One Voice coalition, leading the #wecreateexperiences campaign to raise a unified voice in response to challenging times.



Finalists

Amplify



Imagination



Momentum Worldwide



UNIT9



XYZ