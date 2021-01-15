Fayola Douglas
Campaign Experience Awards 2021: deadline approaching for entries

The awards went digital in 2020.

Campaign Experience Awards: the judging process will also take place remotely
There is less than a week to go to the early bird deadline for the Campaign Experience Awards, which celebrate the best work from across the industry.

Following 2020, the event will once again be celebrated digitally due to the coronavirus. 

Judges for this year's awards include AJ Coyne, head of marketing at Klarna, Estelle Martin, head of experiential and consumer activation at Pernod Ricard, and Anna Abdelnoor, chief executive of Isla.

Early bird entries need to be submitted by 20 January and the eligibility period for work spans from 2 September 2019 until 27 January 2021. The standard deadline for entries is 27 January.

In February 2021 the shortlist will be revealed following a remote judging process.

The awards will feature categories that recognise the changing nature of experiences including virtual experience B2C, music experience and socially distanced experience. 

You can register for updates by visiting the Experience Awards website.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Jessica Wain at jessica.wain@haymarket.com.

