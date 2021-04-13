Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Debut Event

Gold

Plymouth Point

By Swamp Motel

Launched in May 2020, Plymouth Point is a B2B marketing tool to demonstrate Swamp Motel's creative capabilities, with the aim of showing existing and prospective clients that the immersive entertainment company’s ideas could work just as well online as offline.

Plymouth Point is an immersive experience for teams of between two to six, held entirely online, but which feels like a real-time, high-stakes investigation. Players share screens and visit a mixture of real and fictional websites to piece together the story and track down a missing woman, Ivy Isklander.

Initial audiences were one hundred brand-side events and marketing professionals, with the game set to run for three weeks. Off the back of positive feedback from B2B guests, the experience was launched to a consumer audience, with its success leading to sequels called The Mermaid’s Tongue and The Kindling Hour.

Plymouth Point exceeded all expectations - successfully raising Swamp Motel's profile, attracting a transformational amount of new business, and leading to the emergence of a new genre of at-home entertainment experience.

Silver

Secret Sofa presented by Häagen-Dazs

By Space, Secret Cinema and Häagen-Dazs

For Häagen-Dazs

Secret Cinema’s experiences are all about audience participation and groups of strangers coming together to experience film and culture in new and interesting ways. In light of the pandemic, the brand launched Secret Sofa presented by Häagen-Dazs, communal cinema experiences to be enjoyed in the home. It used social channels, email and Zoom to draw participants into the stories and worlds around some of the nation’s best loved films. The campaign resulted in a significant rise in Secret Cinema subscribers.

Bronze

Air Jordan XXXV Unveil

By Media Monks

For Jordan Brand

In a year of social distancing, Nike revealed the latest edition of its Air Jordan series, the Air Jordan XXXV, via an exclusive live stream that guaranteed hype and excitement, even without a physical setting. The livestream featured the Jordan brand president Craig Williams, lead designer Tate Kuerbis, host Ari Chambers and a few Jordan Brand athletes. After the launch moment, media and consumers were invited to explore a dedicated microsite which granted access to exclusive stories, animations of Jordan Brand athletes and an Air Jordan XXXV AR experience.

Finalists

Dr Martens Presents

By Amplify

For Dr Martens

Delta at CES: The New Feel of Flight

By Digitas

For Delta Air Lines

BravoCon

By Superfly

For Bravo