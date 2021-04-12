Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Digital Experience

Gold

FIA Gran Turismo Championships, World Tour

By Amplify

For Polyphony Digital

Amplify was tasked with staging the debut FIA Gran Turismo Championships World Tour series in Oceania at Sydney's Luna Park, the world's largest and most anticipated eSports racing tournament. The event, which took place from 14-16 February 2020, had to cater to both a live and broadcast audience. The resulting high-octane experience blurred the lines between real-world and digital racing.

The venue was transformed to ensure that the live and global broadcast audiences were able to view each driver, the teams and the competition. Legendary motor racing commentators Jimmy Broadbent and Tom Brooks fronted the live global broadcasts in English on YouTube and Facebook, with additional commentary simultaneously in six other languages.

GTS virtual cameras tracked the action on screen, transitioning between trackside views and first-person shots in-game whilst at the event, trackside interviews, team benches, national anthems and sponsor activations from TAG Heuer and Michelin replicated traditional motorsports.

There were more than 4.7 million total content views across broadcast and social and the event was live streamed globally in seven languages to two million fans.

Silver

AT&T Super Saturday Night: Lady Gaga Activation

By MediaMonks

For AT&T

For AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night with Lady Gaga, cutting-edge 5G technology enabled attendees to spread messages of kindness, unleash their inner ‘little monsters’ and raise awareness and money for Lady Gaga's Born This Way foundation. AT&T created fan-centric, once-in-a-lifetime digital experiences, featuring an interactive wall, a photo booth experience, curated content, a snap lens and an augmented reality experience, all of which celebrated fans, social sharing and digital interactions.

Bronze

The Rainwall

By George P Johnson

For Cisco

‘The Rainwall’ was an experience aimed at educating and inspiring network engineers, Cisco employees and stakeholders in IT to better understand Cisco's vision for impact.

A physical installation at Cisco Live Barcelona, which took place in January 2020 and a virtual version at other Cisco events in 2020, featured a literal wall of rain. Key messages were projected onto the rainfall, and attendees had personal headphones and 'smart' umbrellas to immerse themselves in the experience, which featured stories detailing Cisco Impact.

Finalists

Samsung, Life Unstoppable

By Smyle

For Samsung

The Met Unframed

By UNIT9

For The Metropolitan Museum of Art & Verizon

EE BAFTA 5G-powered AR Dress

By UNIT9

For Publicis Poke, Havas Cake, M&C Saatchi Talk and Essence