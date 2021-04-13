Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Event Team

Gold

Amplify

With live activations cancelled for much of 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Amplify’s global team - with offices based in London, Sydney and the US, focused its efforts on pushing creative boundaries and investing in areas such as content and broadcast and innovation and creative technology. It was a move that paid off - the agency was in high demand, adding 22 new clients to its roster, 16 of which came on board after the UK’s first lockdown, resulting in a significant increase in new business.

The agency’s team met the challenges of 2020 head on, setting out to be a positive and reassuring voice for its clients and the industry. It created a series of 12 webinars attended by more than a thousand brand-side marketers globally, and offered guidance and comment through its own channels and news and industry publications.

Its approach ensured there were no redundancies among the team and it also upped investment in skill sets and talent. Campaign highlights included the launch of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s hotly-anticipated Playstation 5 console, with an activation spanning 25 territories and blurring the lines between experience, content, out-of-home and digital. The agency was also behind the launch of the global Gran Turismo eSports tournament in Sydney and championed up-and-coming artists with the Dr Martens Presents platform.

