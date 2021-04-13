Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Exhibition Experience

Gold

Microsoft at Bett 2020

By Momentum Worldwide

For Microsoft:

Microsoft believes that one of the smartest investments we can make is in the mental health of our students and educators. This can be made by using'Joy Economics', the field of study that identifies happiness as the motivating principle of achievement and by using educational technology (ed:tech) to enable 'whole-school' approaches to a wellness curriculum.

Joy Economics was brought to life at Bett 2020, the UK’s largest ed:tech exhibition, through Microsoft’s open-to-all technology experiences that give everyone ‘permission to play’. This included a basketball game that encouraged dynamic play-based learning, with a multi-hoop backboard animated with multiple-choice questions, which players answered by throwing a sensor-enabled smart ball into the correct basket. The experience showed how learning through physical activity can help wellbeing, cognitive development, and encourage relationship building and communication.

Other experiences included hands-on classroom activities using virtual reality, with animations showcasing the wide range of VR lessons developed for the classroom, from ocean and space exploration to Roman history tours. There was also a Minecraft mini-world experience, inviting visitors to discover the depth of the 'game' as a highly versatile education resource. The experience attracted 30,000 attendees and was the number one most visited stand at Bett 2020.

Silver

The Massacre of Kingdom

By The Glue Society

For Netflix Korea

Netflix Original series, 'Kingdom', is a fictional story set hundreds of years ago, in Joseon-era Korea. To promote season two, an experience was designed around ‘what if that story was actually historical fact’, with the creation of a three-story museum of historical artifacts in Seoul. Open to the public over 18 days, the story of 'Kingdom' played out as real-life-history, with fans of the show invited to explore a world where fiction becomes reality.

Bronze

Fly Campari Group

By SharpEnd

For Campari Group

The Moodie Davitt Virtual Travel Retail Expo replaced the annual travel retail conference, cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Campari ‘landed’ a virtual private jet in the middle of the exhibition hall and invited show attendees to enjoy a pre-flight cocktail in the Campari Group Departures Lounge. It then took attendees on a round-the-world brand experience with flights to Venice, Kentucky and Speyside to discover its spirit brands including Aperol, Wild Turkey and The Glen Grant.

Finalists

Playtech Brand Amplification

By 2Heads Global Design

For Playtech

"Into Thra" The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

By MXW Studios

For Netflix