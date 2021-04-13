Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Experiences for Good

Gold

The Uncensored Library

By MediaMonks and DDB Germany

For DDB Germany and Reporters Without Borders

Reporters Without Borders wanted to draw attention to overcoming censorship and excite teenagers and young adults to engage in the topic of press freedom. It turned to Minecraft, an online game with 126 million active players per month, and easily accessible even in those countries where almost all media is blocked.

By building a digital library for press freedom within Minecraft, the game became a tool to overcome censorship. Formerly censored articles from acclaimed independent journalists from oppressive countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Mexico, Egypt or Vietnam became uncensored books in Minecraft, available in English and the original language of the articles.

Every download of the library map can be hosted inside the game again, allowing the library to multiply fast and making it impossible to censor. The Uncensored Library is also designed to react to developments in the world and constantly evolves. When governments tried to censor information during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new hallway was added, filled with banned articles about the true Covid-19 situation in 10 different countries.

Game on! For MS

By Momentum Worldwide

For Merck

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic illness that attacks the nervous system. There are 2.8 million people around the world living with the disease, many of whom were diagnosed in their twenties. A lack of awareness and understanding of the disease, in addition to the often-invisible symptoms, means a diagnosis can lead to social isolation.

Recognising that people with MS need supportive communities to help them stay connected with their peers, Merck and Momentum Worldwide’s campaign was inspired by the world of online gaming and eSports.

Partnering with Twitch, the unofficial home of eSports streaming, this resulted in the first-ever Twitch event created by a pharmaceutical company. With the help of some hand-picked pro gamers that the target young audience know and love, the 'Game On! For MS' event took place, an eight-hour gaming extravaganza. It shared real-life stories, helping to smash stereotypes and demystified the disease. In the process, an accessible online community for people living with MS was created.

Red Lioness

By Wunderman Thompson UK

For BT

BT Sport set out to change the face of women’s football. It wanted to help accelerate women's football into the mainstream and get more people watching. Its ‘Red Lioness Pledge’ signalled a commitment by pubs to screen and promote every live WSL (Women’s Super League) and Lionesses match, while creating a welcoming environment for all.

The campaign wasn’t just about creating a branded experience but also about changing pub culture and giving fans of the women's game a place to call home. For the launch, the Red Lion pub in London’s Moorgate was transformed into the Red Lioness, with a new logo and visual identity and a complete redesign of the pub, both inside and out.

Working with the FA, National Football Museum and WSL clubs, one hundred years of history was brought to life through photography, caps, shirts and trophies.From a target of 150 pledges in six months, more than 1,000 pubs across the UK signed up.

