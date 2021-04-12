Campaign Experience Awards 2021: The Game Changer

Gold

Xbox: Power your dreams

By UNIT9

For Edelman

The launch of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X in the UK had to demonstrate the power and speed of the new console while celebrating Xbox's devoted, competitive and smart community of players.

Bringing the Xbox community together physically was not possible; instead, the experience focused on creating an emotional connection with a virtual audience through real-time interactions, allowing the fans to contribute to the launch content in a live environment.

A 3.6m monolithic structure, inspired by the console itself, was installed on a rooftop in central London. The structure was front and centre during the six-hour transmission counting down to the console's release, and broadcast on the Xbox UK Twitch channel, Xbox On.

During the livestream, the monolith came to life with 3D animation, optical illusions, real-time holograms, and an immersive Dolby 3D soundtrack. Projection-mapped animations for multiple camera angles were created and content was also projected into the air to create volumetric light beams that were virtually mapped in real-time with the same content overlaid. The structure also served as a platform for social interaction and content contribution.

Silver

Global Playstation 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment launched the PlayStation 5 at a time of Covid restrictions. It needed to reimagine how to excite its fans and bring a story to life around the audience in a totally new way. It adopted a 'built-for-camera approach' that transformed a moment in time into a global content engine. Spanning 25 regions and five continents, the campaign used anamorphic content and marked the first globally coordinated social campaign in PlayStation history.

Bronze

Dr Martens Presents

By Amplify

For Dr Martens

Dr Martens Presents is the brand's ongoing culture platform. It launched in the UK with a wide range of artist-led creative output that has deepened and diversified the brand's cultural standing whilst simultaneously bringing the next wave of British cultural talent to a wider audience. The platform featured Arlo Parks with her very first poetry exhibition and supported Girls in Film on their mission to empower bold, female filmmakers with a film fund.

Finalists

Samsung, Life Unstoppable

By Smyle

For Samsung

Virgin Money Unity Arena

By Virgin Money + SSD Concerts