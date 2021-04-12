Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Global Brand Activation

Gold

Global PlayStation 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spanning 25 territories and five continents, Sony’s campaign to launch the PlayStation 5 was ambitious in its scale and execution. With the pandemic putting paid to a typical console launch, Sony had to reimagine how to excite fans on a global basis, by creating a launch everyone could experience, knowing it would only be seen by few in real life.

Sony and Amplify harnessed the anticipation of gamers and spotlighted the cultural moment of PlayStation 5's launch, bringing the global gaming community together. The activation brought the 'Play Has No Limits' tagline to life; on the eve of launch, iconic worldwide sites - from Dubai's Burj Khalifa to Venice's St. Mark's Square to London’s Piccadilly Lights became the canvas for bespoke shows. Sites were transformed into mesmerising immersive and anamorphic cinematic shows designed to break through the screen.

The experiences were filmed as they went live, edited and posted on social channels within eight hours of activation. They received more than 24 million global views.

Silver

“The Park” at Cisco Live

By George P Johnson

For Cisco

The Park, part of the Cisco Live event, was a vibrant interactive space that harnessed Cisco's collaborative and 'changemaker' spirit to help attendees challenge the status quo of their knowledge and technology application. The main creative concept was that an experience without a human in the centre is just a display. Every experience came to life with human interaction, transforming it from a passive environment to one which adapted, challenged and rewarded the participants.

Bronze

FIA Gran Turismo Championships, World Tour

By Amplify

For Polyphony Digital

Amplify was tasked with building on Gran Turismo's founding principle as a game that "addresses the primal instincts of car-loving people". Transforming Sydney's iconic Luna Park heightened the drama of the competition, bringing fans closer to the action and drawing parallels between real and virtual racing. The event featured 49 drivers from 19 countries battling for a podium finish and world title. It was broadcast live in seven languages and viewed by 4.7 million fans globally.

