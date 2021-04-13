Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Grand Prix

Global PlayStation® 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Entertainment

With a total of seven awards- including four golds and three silvers - Sony’s “Global PlayStation 5 launch” delivered by Amplify, has won the Grand Prix at the Campaign Experience Awards.

The campaign saw Amplify collaborate with 25 territories to create a global cultural moment that reimagined what was achievable for a launch.

For the “Global PlayStation 5 launch” venues such as Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Venice's St. Mark's Square were used as a canvas for bespoke visual shows. Each show was filmed as it went live to create a moment the world could witness without a physical audience.

The project won gold for Production Experience, Collaboration, and Brand Activation with silver awards for The Game Changer, Bravest Campaign, Creative Event of the Year and Integrated Marketing Campaign.

The shows visually brought Playstation 5’s "Play Has No Limits" tagline to life, pushing the boundaries of reality by using anamorphic illusions where the PlayStation 5 console and its DualSense wireless controller seemingly broke through the screen.

Working closely with 25 regional teams, local agencies and production partners throughout the campaign process Amplify delivered a unified global campaign. Local teams were provided with key assets including design files, toolkits, and shoot packs and over 400 hours of pre-production meetings ensured consistency and quality of production.

This was the first globally coordinated social campaign in PlayStation history and it received over 24 million global views, all 25 territories had media assets, social video edits, and a global hero film to amplify the launch locally on the morning of PlayStation 5 going on sale.