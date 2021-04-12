Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Integrated Marketing Campaign

Gold

WWE Moving Day

By Wunderman Thompson UK

For BT Sport

In January 2020, WWE made the move to BT Sport after 30 years with Sky. Every UK fan needed to know that WWE had a new home but with the sport’s fans known for their insatiable appetite for original content, communicating this change had to feel raw, authentic and different from anything fans had seen before. The campaign also had to get fans to switch channels when the change happened on 1 January 2020.

WWE Moving Day combined the chaos of WWE with the drama of a big house move - with the campaign talking about how the world's biggest sports entertainment brand was moving across London from Sky in the west, to BT Sport in the east. WWE superstars became the media, with a multi-channel takeover ‘dragging’ fans into the move and taking them along for the ride.

The campaign was integrated across various channels, including PR, social, experiential and events, giving fans a fully-loaded and fully branded, 360 experience. It was covered extensively in a range of publications and received just under 10m social views.

Silver

Global PlaySation 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Entertainment

For the launch of Sony’s PlayStation 5, Amplify devised a multi-channel campaign spanning 25 territories and regions across the world, in which buildings, traditional advertising screens and mountains were transformed into mesmerising shows with innovative immersive content. Design assets from the campaign creative were used on PlayStation channels including eCRM, YouTube and Facebook, celebrating the moment the console launched across the world. This integrated approach helped harness the anticipation of such a cultural moment, amplifying the global campaign through a shared experience that brought the gaming community together.

Bronze

Dating Twitter Advice Bureau

By Flying Object

For Twitter UK

On Valentine’s Day, the media is saturated with stories of romance. Twitter set out to show that the funniest, most honest dating conversations don't happen on February 14th, they happen every day on Twitter. The Dating Twitter Advice Bureau was an immersive pop-up Pick 'n' Mix of dating tips and installations, celebrating Twitter-users' funniest Tweets about love and dating. Set up in Covent Garden during the week of Valentines, the campaign was fully integrated with OOH, print, a video and a TwitterUK takeover.

Finalists

Go

By The Marketing Store

For O2

The Lego Group Presents A Really Cool World

By The Producers

For The Lego Group

Lego House of Dots

By XYZ

For The Lego Group