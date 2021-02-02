Campaign Experience Awards 2021: last chance for entries

Today is the last opportunity for entries to be submitted for the Campaign Experience Awards, which aims to highlight the best work and teams in the industry.

An extension until the 3 February was given for entries, with the eligibility period for work spanning from 2 September 2019 until 27 January 2021.

Judging will take place later this month.

Awards will be given for the categories Global Brand Activation and Digital Experience, alongside new awards that recognise the changing nature of experiences such as Virtual Experience B2C, Music Experience and Socially Distanced Experience.

