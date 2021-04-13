Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Music Experience

Gold

Sonic Escapes

By Pablo London

For Huawei

During September 2020, there were many reports detailing how people’s mental health had been adversely affected by months of lockdown. Pablo wanted to offer support and approached Huawei and Felt Music to develop Sonic Escapes, an audio-centred travel experience. It enabled people to take a much needed holiday using their mind, without having to physically travel.

Sonic Escapes used 360° binaural technology to create a series of ten-minute immersive audio experiences that put listeners at the centre of a trip to Jamaica, Mexico and Morocco. They could enjoy exciting adventures from the jungle to the sea, including a frantic souk in Marrakech, the sun-drenched streets of Kingston, Jamaica, and vibrant Tulum in Mexico.

The campaign was launched across 11 markets, through a series of virtual and physical events, as well as online and through social media and influencer engagement, with 3.2 million Sonic Escapes downloaded in just a few weeks after launch.

At the physical events, attendees could experience the immersive binaural sound for themselves, with the new Huawei FreeBuds Pro, billed as ‘the world's first intelligent dynamic noise cancelling headphones’. The episodes could be enjoyed by everyone, as they were available to download for free via the Huawei Music app and online.

Silver

Heineken x F1 2020: Season Opener

By The Brand Father & M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

For Heineken

With fans of Formula 1 unable to attend the 2020 season opener, Heineken used music to help people connect and to celebrate the launch of the F1 racing season. It built a F1-car shaped music stage on the Circuit Zandvoort Racetrack in Holland, with Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens performing a one-hour live broadcast to a global audience.The virtual party was cross-promoted across all partners’ social channels and delivered over 1.7m views.

Bronze

Klarnival

By Puzzle

For Klarna UK

With festivals unable to take place in 2020, fintech company Klarna, which provides credit for shoppers, bought the festival vibes directly to consumers. This included everything from choosing the right look to getting the right camping gear and of course, the music. Working with micro-influencers and merchant partners, it staged the four-day virtual festival Klarnival, featuring eighteen artists, with sets livestreamed on Facebook and then featured on IGTV to reach more audiences post-streaming.