Campaign Experience Awards 2021 is open for entries

Judging will take place in January 2021.

Campaign Experience Awards: new categories for 2021
Campaign is today opening entries for the Campaign Experience Awards 2021.

The awards aim to highlight the very best work from across the industry and will welcome entries from agencies, brands, media owners and industry partners.

Judges will be looking for the most imaginative and interesting ways that agencies and brands have delivered on a brief, assessing the delivery and results.

New categories include virtual experience B2C, music experience and socially distanced experience. 2020 has undoubtedly been a testing year for the sector and the addition of these categories will highlight the adaptability and changing nature of experiences.

The eligibility period will span from 2 September 2019-27 January 2021.

The shortlist will be announced in February 2021 after judging has taken place. An awards ceremony is scheduled for early 2021 at a London location, restrictions permitting.

You can register for updates by visiting the Experience Awards website.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Jessica Wain at jessica.wain@haymarket.com.

