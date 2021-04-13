Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Outdoor Experience

Gold

Lego House of dots

By XYZ

For The Lego Group

To celebrate the global launch of Lego Dots, flatter, colourful 2D-style tiles, XYZ worked with The Lego Group and designer Camille Walala to create the Lego House of Dots, an interactive installation for media and consumers to explore and unleash their creativity through play. Attendees could use Lego Dots in a quirky, bold and adventurous environment designed by Walala, with the experience located in London’s Coal Drops Yard.

It featured eight shipping containers recreating rooms from the average home but with a twist. Alongside a lounge, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, there was a disco room and slide from the first floor down to the ground. Each space was decorated under Walala's direction with a total of two million Lego Dots, taking visitors on a journey through colour and creative possibilities.

Each space has its own distinct identity, as a result of the imaginative use of the product across over 150m/sq of wall and floor space. The general public, local schools and community groups were invited to book slots via an online registration platform, with 26 markets securing PR coverage across print, digital and broadcast media.

Silver

Car Free Day 2019

By WRG

For Transport for London

‘Reimagine’ was London's largest ever car-free day event which coincided with World Car Free Day on 22nd September 2019. It featured a series of fully accessible interactive experiences and journeys that would educate, entertain and inspire Londoners of all ages and backgrounds to imagine what a city made for people, rather than cars, would be like. For the experience, 27 km of London streets were transformed to create five themed journeys - move, chill, taste, play and show, packed with engaging activities that demonstrated the physical and environmental benefits of being car-free.

Bronze

Rebuild The World: Lego Mid-Air Haptics

By Initiative, Rapport

For The Lego Group

After an utterly exhausting 2020 for families, Lego wanted to help parents reignite the simple joy of seeing their children play. Using mid-air haptics technology, Lego fans and families visiting Westfield Stratford were able to move, rotate and build virtual Lego bricks using intuitive hand gestures. The experience was part of the Lego Group's 'Rebuild The World' campaign, which aims to encourage children to develop and retain skills by celebrating their creative resilience and endless imagination.

