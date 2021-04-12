Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Outstanding Creative Idea

Gold

The Uncensored Library

By MediaMonks with DDB Germany

For DDB Germany; Reporters without Borders

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wanted teenagers and young adults to gain more awareness of press freedom, particularly those who grow up in oppressive countries under strict online censorship.

Gaming was the solution. Even in countries where most media is blocked, the globally popular computer game Minecraft' is easily accessible. ‘The Uncensored Library’ is a huge digital repository ‘built’ within the game, housing republished formerly censored articles packaged as ‘Minecraft books’, and free to read by all players. This marked the very first time that a game became a tool to overcome censorship.

‘The Uncensored Library’ reached 20 million gamers from 165 countries, many of them suffering under censorship, and generated hundreds of news articles. Donations for RSF increased significantly, helping them to extend their global fight for press freedom. The library even became a teaching tool in many schools and universities and the Design Museum in London made it a permanent part of their exhibition.

Silver

Xbox: Power Your Dreams

By UNIT9

For Edelman

For the launch of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console, a monolithic structure was built and live-streamed from a rooftop in central London, hosted live on the Twitch channel 'Xbox On'. The activation enabled a global audience to interact with the content via Twitch, with the only requirements being a ‘time’ and a 'place' instead of logins and tickets. The event, held in November 2020, brought the console to life with world-first real-time graphical overlays during an interactive six-hour livestream.

Bronze

The Met unframed

By UNIT9

For The Metropolitan Museum of Art & Verizon

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s physical doors remained shut during the pandemic, so it showcased its collection using a range of digital techniques. It invited people through its virtual doors, using a combination of augmented reality (AR) and immersive environments to recreate a true-to-scale replica of the New York-based museum. This enabled people to explore the museum's extensive art collection wherever they were, with AR enhancements powered by Verizon’s 5G ultra wideband.

Finalists



Global PlayStation 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dr Martens presents

By Amplify

For Dr Martens

Dating Twitter advice bureau

By Flying Object

For Twitter UK

Red Lioness

By Wunderman Thompson UK

For BT