Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Production Experience

Gold

Global Playstation 5 launch

By Amplify

For Sony Interactive Experience

For the launch of Sony’s hotly-anticipated Playstation 5, Amplify staged an event that transformed global iconic locations into mesmerising shows with innovative immersive content.

The shows visually brought Playstation 5’s 'Play Has No Limits' tagline to life, pushing the boundaries of reality by using anamorphic illusions where the PlayStation 5 console and its DualSense wireless controller seemingly broke through the screen.

The campaign spanned 25 countries, with the production experience turning venues such as Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Venice's St. Mark's Square into a canvas for bespoke shows. It incorporated projection mapped content and stunning lighting shows to celebrate the moment of launch. Every show was filmed as it went live, with Amplify creating a 30-second edit for each of the regions within six hours of the activation, which was posted on the relevant social channels the next morning to celebrate the arrival of the console. Each edit was posted on a global Twitter thread to form a global sequential moment, resulting in the longest Twitter thread in PlayStation history.

This was the first globally coordinated social campaign in PlayStation history and it received over 24 million global views.

Silver

BT Beyond limits

By Smyle

For BT

Smyle partnered with Black Skull Creative, MSL and Verity Studios to create a Guinness World Record-breaking show. It used high-tech design and production expertise to launch BT's largest brand campaign in 20 years: Beyond Limits, to an in-person audience of 1,500. The event showcased BT's brand, technology, connectivity and community programmes, with a production design in the main space featuring 272m2 LED, 400 lighting fixtures and 80 laser fixtures. It was also live streamed to a much wider audience via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, achieving more than 10,000 views on YouTube alone.

Bronze

FIA Gran Turismo Championships, World Tour

By Amplify

For Polyphony Digital

For the FIA Gran Turismo Championships, Amplify created a high-octane experience that blurred the lines between real-world and digital racing.The activation involved a 90-strong crew covering technical specialists, game networking, camera and broadcast crew, as well as a 15m wide LED wall with seven million pixels and 12 playing positions on stage. Sydney's Luna Park was transformed to bring fans closer to the action: 1,200 guests watched as 49 drivers from 19 countries battled for the title, with the event broadcast live in seven languages and viewed by 4.7 million fans globally.

Finalist

Samsung, Forum

By Smyle

For Samsung