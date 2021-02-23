Staff
Campaign Experience Awards 2021: shortlist revealed

Winners will be announced at an online ceremony.

Nominees: Sony, Polyphony Digital, Twitter and Microsoft
Sony, Dr Martens, Microsoft, Twitter and Polyphony Digital lead the list of nominees at the 2021 Campaign Experience Awards.

Sony's “Global PlayStation 5 launch”, “Dr Martens Presents”, Microsoft's “Xbox: Power Your Dreams”, “Dating Twitter Advice Bureau” and Polyphony Digital's “FIA Gran Turismo Championships, World Tour” have all been shortlisted at least four times – the most of any contenders. 

The Awards celebrates the best brand activations and experiential campaigns from across the industry as well as the teams that make it all possible.

In the Creative Experience Agency category, the shortlist comprises: Amplify, Imagination, Momentum Worldwide, Smyle, Unit9 and XYZ.

"Heineken x F1 2020", "#Halloween Twitter" and "BMW Group UK Showcase" are among the shortlisted projects in the new Socially Distanced Experience category.

For Virtual Experience B2C, "Secret Sofa presented by Häagen-Dazs", The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Verizon's "The Met Unframed" and "Barclaycard Share the Stage" are on the shortlist of six.

The results will be announced on 13 April during an online celebration.

For the full shortlist, please visit www.campaignexperienceawards.com.

