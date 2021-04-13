Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Socially Distanced Experience

Gold

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Smartphone Launch

By Inca Productions

For Huawei

Huawei had planned an immersive, cinematic experience for the launch of its flagship Mate 40 Pro smartphone in late October 2020. Rising levels of Covid infections in London, however, put paid to these plans, with Inca Productions revising the experience with little more than a week’s notice.

The activation switched an intimate London townhouse setting for a Covid-compliant drive- thru movie set experience at Printworks, a warehouse-style event venue in south London Media and influencers were picked up from their homes in a luxury hybrid car and taken to the venue where they experienced a tech-focused landscape in the style of the Bladerunner movie, created to specifically showcase some of the filmmaking capabilities of the new smartphone.

Attendees tested the device from the safety of their vehicles through an open window, with the experience culminating in a multi-screen keynote delivered 'in the round' to ensure perfect viewing angles for all guests from the comfort of their cars. Following the event, they were driven home, ensuring they remained in a secure, sterile environment throughout the event.

Silver

Heineken x F1 2020: Season Opener - Drive in viewing

By The Brand Father & M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

For Heineken

To toast the Formula 1 2020 season opener in Austria, at a time when nobody could attend the race, Heineken built a F1-car shaped music stage on the Circuit Zandvoort Racetrack in Holland. Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens performed a one-hour live set, broadcasted globally on the channels of F1, Redbull Racing, Oliver Heldens and Heineken. On the following day, Heineken hosted a 0.0 #NowYouCan Drive-In viewing experience, offering 100 fans and hospital workers in the Netherlands the chance to enjoy the return of F1 in a socially-distanced environment.

Bronze

Truth Seekers

By The Park

For Amazon Prime Video

To promote the launch of supernatural horror-comedy TV series Truth Seekers on Amazon Prime, a Covid-safe, socially distanced immersive screening experience was staged. It took influencers into the narrative of the show, enabling them to create engaging social content from the experience to reach a bigger, secondary audience. The five-day activation centred around HMS Darkside, the iconic ghost-hunting van from the series, which was placed in a secret, spooky, underground London location.

Finalists

