Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Staffing Agency

Gold 
Zest Promotional Staffing

Zest provides promotional staff for a wide variety of campaigns nationwide, traditionally in sectors such as FMCG and technology, although over the last two years, it has expanded its reach into the health, fitness and wellbeing sectors.

The Covid-19 pandemic presented a number of challenges for staff in the field; they had to be provided with PPE, undergo social distancing training and encourage the general public in a non-confrontational manner, whilst maintaining a sense of professionalism and kindness. As 2020 progressed, Zest focused its efforts on where it could assist in the national effort to keep vital services such as transportation operating safely.

Campaign highlights include those for two new clients: the smart card rollout for Northern Rail and ‘Every drop counts’ for Northumbrian Water, where the water company encouraged its customers to save water. Other clients helped the agency increase its revenue in a challenging year, while the average campaign value more than doubled.

Finalist

Elevate Staffing

