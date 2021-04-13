Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Venue Team

Gold

The Clapham Grand

As a venue, Clapham Grand enjoyed its most successful year yet in 2019, delivering record revenues and audience numbers. When the pandemic hit, Clapham Grand’s team responded with a strategy focused on securing new revenue streams through crowdfunding, arts grants, socially distanced events and filming location opportunities.

The team also pushed ahead with developments for the future of the venue by both raising its profile and attracting more high-profile artists than ever before. Another priority was maintaining jobs across the team throughout lockdown and into 2021. As a result of its efforts, the team raised more than £60k through its successful 'Save The Grand' campaign, alongside securing an emergency grant from the Arts Council.

No roles were made redundant, despite the fact that the venue’s rent was not reduced. When it reopened in September 2020, it had an increased capacity following a refurbishment to its upper circle area, restoring the venue to its original Victorian glory. The team also successfully delivered more than 80 physically distanced shows following the first UK lockdown, as well as many hybrid live streams, all of which adhered and adapted to changing Covid restrictions.

