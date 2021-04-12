Campaign Experience Awards 2021: Virtual Experience B2C

Gold
The Met Unframed
By UNIT9
For The Metropolitan Museum of Art & Verizon
In partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Verizon, UNIT9 created The Met Unframed, an immersive virtual art and gaming experience, featuring AR enhancements powered by Verizon 5G.
With the museum shut as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the virtual experience enabled the Met to connect people to creativity and knowledge, while Verizon's brand purpose set out to create a network that moves the world forward. Together they wanted to collaborate to democratize art by putting the museum's extensive art collection into the hands of people anywhere, and at a time when they needed it most.
The experience - part AR, part game and part trivia, featured a true-to-scale replica of The Met. Virtual visitors could freely move around, explore the artwork and learn about art history, stepping inside the Met’s iconic Great Hall, as well as four virtual wings, which were progressively unlocked over the course of a few weeks.
The project attracted a significant number of visitors, with The Met collection using the power of technology to create an innovative cultural experience.
Silver
TikTok Runway Odyssey
By Giant Spoon
For TikTok
For Fashion Month, TikTok created a runway experience featuring a hosted 60-minute livestream to capture the attention of the IRL fashion community while showcasing TikTok as a major destination for style. The virtual event - the TikTok Runway Odyssey, democratized the fashion show experience and celebrated the site’s own stylish users on a global scale. The end product was a mixed reality digital fashion showcase, where viewers could also purchase garments in real time through an ecommerce integration.
Bronze
Sonic Escapes
By Pablo London
For Huawei
Sonic Escapes, an initiative driven by Pablo in collaboration with Huawei, was in response to reports of declining mental health during lockdown. It enabled people to take a much-needed holiday using their mind, with no physical travel involved. In 2020, taking a break became more important than ever so Pablo and Huawei wanted to encourage people to rest and find a way to switch off. The experience used 360° binaural technology to create a series of ten-minute immersive audio experiences that put the listener at the centre of unique getaways to Jamaica, Mexico and Morocco.
Finalists
Barclaycard Share the Stage
By Iris
For Barclaycard
Secret Sofa presented by Häagen-Dazs
By Space, Secret Cinema and Häagen-Dazs
For Häagen-Dazs
WWE ThunderDome
By WWE