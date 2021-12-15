Campaign Experience Awards 2022: earlybird deadline approaching

Campaign Experience Awards 2022, which celebrates the best work from across the industry, is now open for entries with the early bird deadline tomorrow (16 December).

The eligibility period for work runs from 1 October 2020 until 31 December 2021. The standard deadline for entries is 12 January 2022.

Campaign recognises the strides the experience sector is making to become a greener industry and will be celebrating achievements in this area with the new categories of most sustainable agency and most sustainable event.

The awards will take place on 6 April at The Londoner in Leicester Square.

Experiential marketing consultant, Kenny Hyslop has been announced as the chair of the judges. Hyslop started his journey in the world of experiences in 1999 at Ministry of Sound before going into the alcoholic beverages business. He spent 16 years at Pernod Ricard, exiting in 2020 as head of experiential marketing, events and sponsorship. He has since gone on to work as a consultant.

Hyslop said: "It is an absolute pleasure to be asked to be chair of the judging panel for the Campaign Experience Awards. As we are all very aware, the past two years have been a challenge for all of us in the live/brand experience industry. I am and will always remain a massive believer that brand experience plays a vital part of the marketing mix. With that in mind I have been excited over the last 12 months, as restrictions have eased, to have witnessed brands and businesses begin to invest and activate again.

"I am very much looking forward to finding out more about these activations and campaigns. I'm a firm believer that with every challenge there is an opportunity and I am fascinated to learn about how all areas of the brand experience universe have utilised these opportunities."

You can register for updates by visiting the Experience Awards website.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Jo Plinston jo.plinston@haymarket.com