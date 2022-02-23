Fayola Douglas
Campaign Experience Awards 2022: shortlist revealed

Winners will be announced at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

Nominees: (clockwise) Guinness, Gucci, Samsung and Netflix
Guinness, Gucci, Samsung and Netflix are among the brands that are shortlisted for the Campaign Experience Awards 2022.

In the prestigious Brand Experience B2C category, there are seven contenders: "Arcane Netflix Global Experiential Launch", "Gucci Circolo Shoreditch", "Guinness Bright House", "Johnnie Walker Princes Street", "Money Heist: The Biggest Fan", "Samsung: Project Plant", and "Asics Upliftford".

In the Creative Experience Agency category, there are five agencies in contention: Audience, Bearded Kitten, Imagination, N20 and The Park.

The awards celebrate brilliant brand activations and experiential campaigns from across the industry as well as recognising the teams that deliver the campaigns.

Overall there are 109 shortlisted entries with Amplify being shortlisted 20 times followed by Audience with 10 shortlisted entries.

Four campaigns have been shortlisted at least four times in different categories: Westfield "Lady Gaga celebrates Love For Sale" by Amplify, Netflix "Money Heist: The Biggest Fan" by Amplify, "BBL CLB" by Hyperactive and Amazon Prime Video "'The Wheel of Time' global anamorphic launch" also by Amplify.

The results will be announced on 6 April during a celebration at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

For the full shortlist, please visit www.campaignexperienceawards.com.

For partnership opportunities, please contact jo.plinston@haymarket.com

