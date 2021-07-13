Campaign Experience Awards | 6 April 2022

Search
CampaignUK
Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today
Read exclusive registrant only articles
Read more articles each month
Sign up for free specialised news bulletinsRegister Now
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Become a member of Campaign
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Looking for a new job?
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
Campaign Jobs
-
Member Recruitment Campaigns Manager £49,059 per annum Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, Homeworking
-
CRM Manager Competitive salary Red Bull Technology, London (Greater)
-
New Business Director - Media £80k + excellent benefits MODA consult, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
UX Designer £39000 - £45000 per annum Stopgap, Surrey
-
Strategist £35,000 - £55,000 per annum plus great benefits Kiss Communications, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
-
Marketing Manager £34,614 pa (inclusive of £4,689 London Weighting) plus excellent benefits Shelter, London (Greater)
-
Content Manager £45,000 p/a Vanarama, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
-
Paid Media Specialist £50,000 p/a Vanarama, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire