Campaign Experience Awards deadline approaching

Entries need to be submitted by tonight.

Campaign Experience Awards: winners revealed on 6 April
The deadline for entries for the Campaign Experience Awards 2022 is tonight (19 January).

It means entries for the awards, which celebrate the best work from across the industry, will need to be submitted now. The eligibility period for work spans from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2021.

The judging process will get under way at the end of January, with the winner revealed on 6 April during a live ceremony at The Londoner in Leicester Square.

This year's judges include: Veronica Dumitrescu, head of campaign marketing, Adobe; Melissa Noakes, head of sponsorship and events marketing, Santander; and Anna Abdelnoor, co-founder and chief executive of Isla. The chair of the judges is experiential marketing consultant, Kenny Hyslop.

In recognition of the strides the experience sector is making to become greener, two new categories have been introduced, Most Sustainable Agency and Most Sustainable Event, which will recognise the great work in this area. There will also be awards for socially distanced experience and virtual experience B2C.

You can register for updates by visiting the Experience Awards website

