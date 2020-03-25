Campaign Experience Awards goes digital for 2020

The Campaign Experience Awards, which celebrate the best brands, agencies and partners delivering brand experience projects, will be announced digitally.

Following ongoing advice from Public Health England and prime minister Boris Johnson's revised measures around social distancing, Campaign will not be hosting the event scheduled to take place at the Roundhouse on 30 April.

The Campaign Experience Awards will instead be celebrated through a digital experience, with all winners revealed in late April.

Next year's ceremony will take place on Thursday 25 March at the Roundhouse.