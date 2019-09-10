Campaign Experience Awards open for entries

Entries are now open for the 2020 Campaign Experience Awards, which celebrate the best experiential campaigns and brand experiences. Agencies, brands, media owners, industry partners and charities delivering brand experiences can enter the awards and have until 14 November to meet the entry deadline.

For the Creative Experience Agency of the Year award, Campaign is looking to champion the agency delivering the most creative brand experiences that inspire industry peers. Shortlisted shops will be invited to present three of their best creative campaigns to a panel of brand marketers.

Judging will take place at the start of 2020, with the final shortlist announced in February. The awards ceremony will take place in London in April.

At the 2018 event, Haygarth was named Brand Experience Agency of the Year, while We Are Pi and Jack Morton Worldwide picked up the Grand Prix for Desperados SkyFest.

Visit the Campaign Experience Awards website to find out more and to enter.