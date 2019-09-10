Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Experience Awards open for entries

Formerly known as the Campaign Event Awards, the scheme celebrate the best brand experience and experiential work.

Campaign Experience Awards: ceremony takes place in April 2020
Campaign Experience Awards: ceremony takes place in April 2020

Entries are now open for the 2020 Campaign Experience Awards, which celebrate the best experiential campaigns and brand experiences. Agencies, brands, media owners, industry partners and charities delivering brand experiences can enter the awards and have until 14 November to meet the entry deadline.

For the Creative Experience Agency of the Year award, Campaign is looking to champion the agency delivering the most creative brand experiences that inspire industry peers. Shortlisted shops will be invited to present three of their best creative campaigns to a panel of brand marketers.

Judging will take place at the start of 2020, with the final shortlist announced in February. The awards ceremony will take place in London in April.

At the 2018 event, Haygarth was named Brand Experience Agency of the Year, while We Are Pi and Jack Morton Worldwide picked up the Grand Prix for Desperados SkyFest.

Visit the Campaign Experience Awards website to find out more and to enter.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now