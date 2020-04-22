Campaign Experience Awards to reveal winners in digital ceremony

The Campaign Experience Awards winners will be honoured in a digital ceremony beginning on 28 April.

A series of live streams, starting at 4pm each afternoon on campaignexperienceawards.com, will reveal the winners of the 23 categories over the course of three days. Each gold, silver and bronze winner will also be showcased on the @CxExperience Twitter feed.

Viewers are being asked to get involved by dressing up for the event and sharing their awards experience using the hashtag #CampaignExperience and tweeting the @CxExperience handle.

The daily category announcements are listed below:

Tuesday 28 April

Brand Experience B2C

Collaboration

Venue Experience

Global Brand Activation

Exhibition Experience

The Game Changer

Event Team

Creative Event of the Year

Wednesday 29 April

Activation at a Festival or Public Event

Food Experience

Brand Experience B2B

Outdoor Experience

Integrated Marketing Campaign

Staffing Agency

Creative Experience Agency

Thursday 30 April

Digital Experience

Experiences for Good

Production Experience

Venue Team

Bravest Campaign

Debut Event

Outstanding Creative Idea

Grand Prix