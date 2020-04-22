Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Experience Awards to reveal winners in digital ceremony

Awards will take place over three days next week.

Campaign Experience Awards: Viewers can watch the announcements live
Campaign Experience Awards: Viewers can watch the announcements live

The Campaign Experience Awards winners will be honoured in a digital ceremony beginning on 28 April.

A series of live streams, starting at 4pm each afternoon on campaignexperienceawards.com, will reveal the winners of the 23 categories over the course of three days. Each gold, silver and bronze winner will also be showcased on the @CxExperience Twitter feed. 

Viewers are being asked to get involved by dressing up for the event and sharing their awards experience using the hashtag #CampaignExperience and tweeting the @CxExperience handle. 

The daily category announcements are listed below:

Tuesday 28 April

Brand Experience B2C
Collaboration
Venue Experience
Global Brand Activation
Exhibition Experience
The Game Changer
Event Team
Creative Event of the Year

Wednesday 29 April

Activation at a Festival or Public Event
Food Experience
Brand Experience B2B
Outdoor Experience
Integrated Marketing Campaign
Staffing Agency
Creative Experience Agency

Thursday 30 April

Digital Experience
Experiences for Good
Production Experience
Venue Team
Bravest Campaign
Debut Event
Outstanding Creative Idea
Grand Prix

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now