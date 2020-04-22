Campaign Experience Awards to reveal winners in digital ceremony

The Campaign Experience Awards winners will be honoured in a digital ceremony beginning on 28 April.
A series of live streams, starting at 4pm each afternoon on campaignexperienceawards.com, will reveal the winners of the 23 categories over the course of three days. Each gold, silver and bronze winner will also be showcased on the @CxExperience Twitter feed.
Viewers are being asked to get involved by dressing up for the event and sharing their awards experience using the hashtag #CampaignExperience and tweeting the @CxExperience handle.
The daily category announcements are listed below:
Tuesday 28 April
Brand Experience B2C
Collaboration
Venue Experience
Global Brand Activation
Exhibition Experience
The Game Changer
Event Team
Creative Event of the Year
Wednesday 29 April
Activation at a Festival or Public Event
Food Experience
Brand Experience B2B
Outdoor Experience
Integrated Marketing Campaign
Staffing Agency
Creative Experience Agency
Thursday 30 April
Digital Experience
Experiences for Good
Production Experience
Venue Team
Bravest Campaign
Debut Event
Outstanding Creative Idea
Grand Prix