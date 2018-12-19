Campaign experiences stories that made the year

Campaign’s future of branded experiences report is an in-depth series of articles about the state of the market. It gives a breakdown of the top brand experience agencies, a focus on what brands have been doing, how traditional ad agencies are moving into the space and some future trends.

The festival, badged the largest rock concert of the decade, is making a comeback in 2019 to mark 50 years since it closed.

To bring to life the elements of its One Star collection, Converse created six rooms to bring together "sneaker, skate, fashion and music". There was a room designed by rapper A$AP Nast, games of mahjong and backgammon, comedy and live music. XYZ, the agency behind last year’s Nike Strike Night, delivered the experience.

The launch of AEG’s music festival in London’s Victoria Park had brand activations including Jägermeister’s JägerHaus delivered by Frukt and an interactive experience from Samsung to promote its Galaxy Super Slow-Mo video delivered by Iris.

"Project 84" by Adam & Eve/DDB, highlighting male suicide, was one of the most striking campaigns this year. Campaign Against Living Miserably worked with the agency and ITV to create a piece of work that had a big impact on society, leading to the government appointing a suicide prevention minister.

As outrageous as it sounds, the alcohol brand created an orange canal that people could row along as part of its biggest activation so far. The Italian-themed experience had treehouses, a Vespa carousel, a slide and a large bar. It was created and delivered by PR agency Cohn & Wolfe, with support from The Persuaders.

For five weeks, Google had a prominent presence on London’s Piccadilly. It worked with Amplify to create three floors filled with installations to showcase the features of its Pixel 3 phone, as well as a range of talks, workshops, dining experiences and live music.

The Creator Base had a football pitch, live music, a creator workshop, live radio broadcasts, along with a World Cup screening room and a space where people could play sports video games.

A Romeo and Juliet production led the theatrical company to host its first event at an outdoor location and it was also its biggest to date.

To launch the Air Max 270, Nike went to the suburbs of Paris – where it says its real fans are located – to set up stores in doorways, giving residents access to the shoes before they were available for sale. The campaign was created by Yard, which is part of Sid Lee Collective.