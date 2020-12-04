Campaign extends Agency of the Year deadline

Campaign has extended the deadline for its UK and EMEA Agency of the Year awards to Thursday (10 December).

Benjamin Braun, chief marketing officer at Samsung Europe, is chairing a stellar line-up of senior marketer judges who will decide the winners.

In March, Campaign named Adam & Eve/DDB its UK Advertising Agency of the Year, Manning Gottlieb OMD UK Media Agency of the Year, Wunderman Thompson UK Customer Engagement Agency of the Year and AnalogFolk Digital Innovation Agency of the Year.

McCann Worldgroup claimed EMEA Ad Network of the Year and sister shop UM picked up EMEA Media Network of the Year.

The awards were started by Campaign Asia-Pacific. Campaign UK began its edition in 2019 and Campaign US introduced the scheme in 2020. The regional and local winners are then entered into the Global Agency of the Year awards.

There is no late fee for that submit their entries before 10 December. Agencies that need additional time should email Sarah Fournier to organise a further extension.