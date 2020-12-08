Campaign extends entry deadline for Female Frontier Awards

Campaign has extended the deadline for the 2021 Female Frontier Awards until 17 December.

The awards put the spotlight on women who are pushing boundaries with groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries. This is the second year that Campaign has held these awards in the UK.

Anyone can nominate a woman in their team (or women can nominate themselves) across eight categories recognising those who are leading the charge within their field and paving the way for the next generation.

An elite panel of judges, chaired by Saatchi & Saatchi London managing director Sarah Jenkins, will select the honourees. The winners will be revealed in January.

For more information visit the awards website or email events manager Stephanie Griffiths: stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.