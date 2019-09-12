Campaign Female Frontier Awards 2020: entries open

Entries are now open for Campaign’s inaugural Female Frontier Awards in the UK.

The awards, which launched last year in the US, are designed to honour women who are pushing boundaries with their groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

Anyone can nominate a woman in their team (or women can nominate themselves) across eight categories, including Championing Change, which celebrates women who push the boundaries of equality and are making brave changes within their workplace or industry, and Leading the Charge, which hails women in leadership or managerial roles.

The Championing Overall Contribution to Inclusivity Within Media, Marketing or Advertising category is open for entries from both women and men.

The entry deadline is 26 September. Submissions can be accepted until 10 October, but will incur a late-entry fee after the initial deadline.

Judging will take place throughout November, with the shortlist announced on 28 November. The awards ceremony will take place in February 2020 in London.

At the 2018 ceremony in the US, 31 women were named honourees, including Karina Wilsher, global chief executive and partner at Anomaly; Helen Lin, chief digital officer at Publicis Media; and Tiffany Edwards, Droga5’s engagement and inclusion director.

To enter or to find out more information, visit the Campaign Female Frontier Awards website.