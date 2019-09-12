Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Female Frontier Awards 2020: entries open

Awards aim to recognise groundbreaking women in Britain.

Female Frontier Awards: deadline for entries is 26 September
Female Frontier Awards: deadline for entries is 26 September

Entries are now open for Campaign’s inaugural Female Frontier Awards in the UK.

The awards, which launched last year in the US, are designed to honour women who are pushing boundaries with their groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

Anyone can nominate a woman in their team (or women can nominate themselves) across eight categories, including Championing Change, which celebrates women who push the boundaries of equality and are making brave changes within their workplace or industry, and Leading the Charge, which hails women in leadership or managerial roles. 

The Championing Overall Contribution to Inclusivity Within Media, Marketing or Advertising category is open for entries from both women and men. 

The entry deadline is 26 September. Submissions can be accepted until 10 October, but will incur a late-entry fee after the initial deadline. 

Judging will take place throughout November, with the shortlist announced on 28 November. The awards ceremony will take place in February 2020 in London.

At the 2018 ceremony in the US, 31 women were named honourees, including Karina Wilsher, global chief executive and partner at Anomaly; Helen Lin, chief digital officer at Publicis Media; and Tiffany Edwards, Droga5’s engagement and inclusion director.

To enter or to find out more information, visit the Campaign Female Frontier Awards website.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Promoted

September 11, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019
"Data is a must-have, a hygiene factor in business today"

"Data is a must-have, a hygiene factor in business today"

Promoted

September 11, 2019