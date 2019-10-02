Campaign Female Frontier Awards 2020: judges confirmed as deadline nears

The judging panel for Campaign’s inaugural UK Female Frontier Awards has been revealed as the entry deadline approaches.

Publicis Groupe UK's first-ever chief executive, Annette King, and VMLY&R London managing director Amanda Farmer are among 14 judges confirmed.

The awards, which launched last year in the US, are designed to honour women who are pushing boundaries with their groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

The final deadline has been extended until Thursday 10 October.

Rebecca Skiles, partner at Deloitte Digital and also a judge, said: "I'm a firm believer in the Madeleine Albright quote that there is a special place in hell for women who don't support other women. I believe that together we will rise and I think that the Female Frontier Awards are a step to shining the light on the brilliant women across industries."

Jane Asscher, 23red’s chief executive who is also on the judging panel, added: "Whilst the number of women in C-suite positions in creative and media agencies is growing, it is still some way off the 40% female representation target set by the IPA.

"Awards such as this that celebrate women's achievements will inspire others to push creative boundaries and break glass ceilings."

To enter or to find out more information, visit the Campaign Female Frontier Awards website.

The judges

Jane Asscher, chief executive, 23red

Anna Baréz-Brown, co-founder, Shine for Women

Sarah Campbell, creative strategy officer, Imagination

Dan Clays, chief executive, Omnicom Media Group UK

Amanda Farmer, managing director, VMLY&R London

Andrew Geoghegan, global head of consumer planning, Diageo

Annette King, chief executive, Publicis Groupe UK

Danny Pallett, senior creative, Dark Horses

Julie Seal, creative strategist, Facebook

Leila Siddiqi, head of diversity, IPA

Rebecca Skiles, partner, Deloitte Digital

Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi

Elke Van Tienen, HR director, Geometry

Stephen Woodford, chief executive, Advertising Association