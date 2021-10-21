Campaign Female Frontier Awards 2022: judges confirmed as deadline nears

The judging panel for Campaign’s third annual Female Frontier Awards has been revealed, as the standard early-bird entry deadline fast approaches.

Essity’s global marketing and communications director, Tanja Grubner, is one of 14 judges confirmed. She joins Quiet Storm’s chief executive and partner, Rania Robinson, who will serve as chair of judges.

The awards, which originally launched in the US in 2018, are designed to put the spotlight on women for pushing boundaries with their ground-breaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

The standard deadline is 28 October and the final extended entry deadline is 3 November, ahead of the ceremony in February 2022.

Robinson said: "It’s a privilege to chair these awards which champion and celebrate women who are innovating our industry, pushing boundaries and inspiring those around them to keep challenging the status quo. I’m very excited to be a part of something that is positively driving the industry forward for all."

Grubner says a winning entrant will be a "trailbrazer who is impacting society, culture and her business”.

Hanisha Kotecha, chief client officer at Creature London, who is also on the judging panel, said: “Just being nominated is worthy of congratulations but the ones that stand out for me will be the people and companies helping others rise too.

"So many women are finally coming into their power, I’m excited to see how diverse and interesting this group of nominees is and learn from how they’ve been putting their leadership to good use”.

The judges

Parveen Bdesha, customer insight and audience director, News UK and Ireland

Hannah Buitekant, executive director digital, MailMetroMedia

Rebecca Dennis, managing partner, Ogilvy

Tanja Grubner, global marketing and communications director, Essity

Pip Hulbert, chief executive, Wunderman Thompson UK

Hanisha Kotecha, chief client officer, Creature London

Ita Murphy, chief executive, Syzygy London

Ally Owen, founder, Brixton Finishing School

Clarissa Pabi, senior content development manager, Acast

Lizzy Pollott, senior vice-president marketing communications and brand, Acast

Nishma Robb, marketing director, Google UK

Emma Robertston, chief executive, Engine Transformation

Rania Robinson, chief executive and partner, Quiet Storm

Kim Rowell, executive producer and news editor, BBC Three and BBC News

More information is available at www.femalefrontiers.co.uk

Please contact the events manager, stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com, with any questions.