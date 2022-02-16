Campaign Female Frontier Awards 2022: winners revealed

The UK winners of the third annual Campaign Female Frontier Awards have been revealed.

More than 180 guests attended the afternoon event, which included a series of panel discussions before the awards ceremony, at The Brewery in London.

The awards champion inspirational women in advertising, media, marketing and technology.

Winners included Oliver Agency's Sharon Whale, who was crowned CEO of the Year, and Jackie Stevenson, founder & global CEO at The Brooklyn Brothers, who was named Visionary Business Leader.

MediaCom was given the Diverse-Inclusive Workplace award.

Campaign would like to thank the panel of 16 industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our headline sponsor Mail Metro Media, media partner The IPA – and all of the entrants.

Rania Robinson, chief executive and partner of Quiet Storm, was chair of judges.

The full shortlist can be viewed here.

