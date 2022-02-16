Rob McKinlay
Campaign Female Frontier Awards 2022: winners revealed

Check out all the UK winners from the Campaign Female Frontier Awards 2022, which took place at The Brewery in London.

Oliver Agency's Sharon Whale was crowned CEO of the Year at the Female Frontier Awards 2022
The UK winners of the third annual Campaign Female Frontier Awards have been revealed. 

More than 180 guests attended the afternoon event, which included a series of panel discussions before the awards ceremony, at The Brewery in London. 

The awards champion inspirational women in advertising, media, marketing and technology.

Winners included Oliver Agency's Sharon Whale, who was crowned CEO of the Year, and Jackie Stevenson, founder & global CEO at The Brooklyn Brothers, who was named Visionary Business Leader.

MediaCom was given the Diverse-Inclusive Workplace award.

Campaign would like to thank the panel of 16 industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our headline sponsor Mail Metro Media, media partner The IPA – and all of the entrants.

Rania Robinson, chief executive and partner of Quiet Storm, was chair of judges.

The full shortlist can be viewed here.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out the winners and read about their achievements: 

Individual Categories

CEO of the Year

Conquering Creativity

Entrepreneur of the Year

Making Media Matter

Mentor of the Year

Rising to the Top - Advertising

Rising to the Top - Marketing

Rising to the Top - Media

Rising to the Top - Technology

Transforming Technology

Visionary Business Leader


Company Categories

Diverse-Inclusive Workplace

Health & Wellbeing Awards
