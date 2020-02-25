Campaign Future Leaders: Put yourself forward

Campaign and Creative Equals are calling on female creatives to put themselves forward for the Future Leaders – a list of adland’s top 30 female rising stars.

The Future Leaders list, which has been published for four consecutive years, aims to reduce gender bias by putting the spotlight on female creative leaders.

Ali Hanan, founder of Creative Equals, said women who feature in the Future Leaders list are "often seen for the first time within their own company".

She added: "This list matters. It lifts women up, gives them a platform and provides essential role models so incoming creative women can be what they can see."

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: "There's no question that more diverse and inclusive creative departments produce better, more effective work. Championing and supporting the next generation of female talent is a vital step towards achieving that goal and Campaign is proud to again partner with Creative Equals on the 30 Future Leaders list."

Women are still under-represented in senior creative roles. Creative Equals’ Equality Standard data reveals that about 17.5% of creative directors are female, while of those roughly 4.5% come from a black, Asian and minority-ethnic background.

The Equality Standard data also suggests there is a bias in career-progression structures: the typical gender split of junior designers is 60/40 in favour of women, but only 25% of creatives have a female line manager.

Hanan added: "The solutions are clear. We must focus on intersectionality: what is the experience of multicultural women and why aren’t more coming into the sector? We need to create transparent progression structures, safe environments, equal opportunities to briefs and fully embrace flexible working.

"Every company needs to understand their own data in this area and provide targeted solutions if we are going to shift the macro numbers faster."

The Future Leaders initiative is free to enter. Apply online to nominate yourself or a woman in the creative industry.

The judges

Lisa Campana, design director, Wunderman Thompson

Billy Faithfull, chief creative officer, Engine

Sue Higgs, group creative director, Grey London

Tamryn Kerr, creative director, VMLY&R

Shirin Majid, deputy executive creative director, VCCP Kin

Cheyney Robinson, creative consultant

Richard Robinson, managing partner, Oystercatchers

Chaka Sobhani, executive creative director, Leo Burnett London