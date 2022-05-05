Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards 2021: winners revealed

UK shops and individuals have won in several categories in Part One of the Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards 2021, announced across two virtual ceremonies today (11 May). The results from Part Two will be updated this afternoon.
Global Media Agency of the Year went to Manning Gottlieb OMD and the agency's managing partner, head of planning, Emma Withington, took Media Planning Leader of the Year.
Campaign named Alex Myers, CEO and founder at Manifest, Agency Leader (Creative) of the Year and Agency Growth Leader went to Naomi Troni, global chief marketing and growth officer, Wunderman Thompson, UK.
New Business Development Team of the Year/Person of the Year went to MediaCom, while Gravity Road won Digital Innovation Agency of the Year.
Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: "Campaign's global Agency of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate the best agencies – and the brilliant people working within them.
"The winners are chosen by a select group of marketers, the people in a position to hire agencies and authorise budgets.
"It is a real achievement to win one of these awards and this year they recognise industry-leading companies and executives working across four continents, from established names to a new breed of businesses and talent."
Now in their third year, the global awards are judged by a panel of global and regional chief marketing officers.
Winners of the media, creative and digital network categories in Campaign's regional Agency of the Year schemes in Asia-Pacific, the US and UK are automatically put through to the awards but other agencies and networks can enter, too.
The full shortlist can be viewed here.
Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out the winners.
Part One:
New Business Development Team/Person of the Year
Media Agency
Best Place to Work: Individual Shop
Best Network: Middle East & Africa
Part Two:
Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
Creative Leader
Best Global Marketer
Customer Engagement Agency
Performance Marketing Agency
PR Agency
Integrated Marketing Agency
Brand Experience Agency
Independent Agency
Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
In-house Agency
Best Place to Work: Network
Best Network: Europe
Global Network
Creative Agency