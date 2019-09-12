Campaign to host Manchester breakfast on brand v performance

N Brown, the Co-operative Group and Ice Lolly are among the brands that will speak at Campaign’s first Breakfast Briefing event in Manchester.

"Brand v performance: what’s driving Manchester’s ‘new economy’ boom?", in association with Teads, takes place at the Science and Industry Museum on 2 October.

Kenyatte Nelson, chief brand officer at N Brown, Caroline Beesley, head of digital marketing at the Co-operative Group, and Ross Matthews, chief marketing officer at Ice Lolly, will talk about how their brands mix brand-building and performance marketing.

Mike Florence, chief strategy officer at PHD UK and named Campaign's Media Planner of the Year earlier this year, will also present with Jon Kershaw, managing director of PHD Manchester, at the event.

Other speakers include Matt Isdale, head of performance at Teads; Jessica Scott, co-founder of Love Sugar Science; and Gideon Spanier, global head of media at Campaign.

Striking a balance between long-term brand-building and short-term performance marketing is one of the biggest topics in advertising and the Manchester breakfast follows successful Campaign briefings on this topic in London and New York earlier this year.

The breakfasts examine how "performance" advertisers that are experts in digital marketing are now investing in brand, while traditional advertisers are becoming more performance-driven and going "direct to consumer".

Manchester’s media scene has been booming in recent years, thanks to the rise of homegrown "new economy" brands, while major companies, from Amazon and TalkTalk to WPP and The & Partnership, are investing in office space in the city.

The Co-operative Group and N Brown are two of Manchester’s most renowned businesses and the owner of Leeds-based Ice Lolly also has its headquarters in the city.

Campaign is hosting the event in association with Teads, the global media platform that connects dozens of publishers to an audience of 1.5 billion people every month and has 29 offices around the world, including in Manchester.

Find out more details about tickets for "Brand v performance: what’s driving Manchester’s ‘new economy’ boom?" on 2 October